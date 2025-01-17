EXCLUSIVE: Xiumin, Chen on First Snow challenge with Baekhyun, what they knew about India, message for EXO-Ls and more

Xiumin and Chen, members of K-pop boy group EXO and two-thirds of its unit team EXO-CBX, made their way to India for the first time in December 2024. On the backs of their successful careers in the band, the two have found a massive fan following for their solo releases too. Performing in Mumbai, the singers performed their hearts out in front of a sparkling white ocean full of fans waving their lightsticks in support.

Kim Jongdae and Kim Min Seok- Chen and Xiumin, are no strangers to the world of fame and rightly so. With talented vocals to back their popularity, the two have been in the entertainment business for almost 13 years now since their debut with EXO, spanning across group releases, unit content, and solo music, apart from voicing for OSTs and taking part in other projects. They have enmassed millions of fans around the world, and India is no different with EXO-Ls filling the venue with their loud cheers for the two.

Shortly before their stage entry, the two spoke to us in an exclusive chat about possible collaborations with Indian artists and what the growth of K-pop means for them. They then proceeded to charm the audience with their live vocals singing to fan favorites like Xiumin’s Brand New and surprises like Everytime by Chen which managed to move the entire room with its sheer palpable energy. With thousands singing back to them, bar to bar, in fluent Korean, the singers appeared visibly surprised at the massive love from the fans, and promised to return soon.

Being industry sunbaes, the two expressed pride in the growth of the K-pop industry and shared how they consider various factors before releases. They added how their perception of India had changed after visiting and noticing the massive love their fans have for them, and so decided to remember the country by their EXO-Ls support.

During our chat, we also asked Chen if he would be interested in a cross-country collaboration with Armaan Malik, who has repeatedly expressed his fondness for the South Korean’s vocals. Check out the full interview below.

