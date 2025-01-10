“My name's monster, my name's sinner, My name's hypocrite, my name's crock”, crooned B.I opening up his anticipatory set at the K-Town Festival 2.0 in Mumbai. A page from his 2021 record Waterfall, the track gives perfect insight into the singer-songwriter’s mind and a kicking start to his performance in Mumbai.



Highly critical of his own work, B.I is known to be a man on a mission, the aim being his ascent in the industry and looking at his track record, he ain’t doing too badly. Multiple hit albums and sold-out global shows later, the star made his debut entry to India in December 2024.

Kim Hanbin, who you may popularly know as B.I, the 28-year-old South Korean singer, is much like a phoenix, rising time and again to the top with majestic wings. His first time in India saw the singer spread his influence far and wide, making the crowd dance to his chart-topping numbers with fervor unparalleled.

We caught up for an exclusive chat with the K-pop idol shortly before his performance, once again proving to us why he belonged on the stage. A stark contrast to his belly-baring and soul-moving persona under the spotlight, B.I presented a calm demeanor off it and resorted to light smiles instead of flirty smirks. Soon, he delved into an introspective vision of his work and personality on stage as an artist.

One could get a glimpse of his otherwise goofy side shortly after as he spoke about his will to try the Indian cuisine where a pout slipped out and we could gauge just how disappointed he was with the presence of cilantro in the curry served to him. A master of collaborations, B.I also touched on his will to explore Indian music further and his readiness to work with the likes of Hanumankind, whose Big Dawgs took over the world.

Lastly, speaking about the wait endured by Indian fans to see him live in India, B.I acknowledged the persistence and promised a performance worth the excitement. Spoiler alert, he delivered that and much more with a fiery set soon after.

Check out the full interview with B.I below:

