Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer Launch: Triptii Dimri says she is Kartik Aaryan's fan since childhood; his comeback will leave you in splits

The much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer has finally dropped, and it was unveiled at the iconic Raj Mandir Palace in Jaipur. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed details ahead of the launch. At the event, Triptii Dimri playfully mentioned she’s been a fan of Kartik Aaryan since childhood. Kartik’s hilarious response had everyone in splits!

At the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch, Triptii Dimri playfully joked, saying, "Bachpan se main Kartik ki fan hu." (I've been a fan of Kartik since childhood). This had everyone laughing. Kartik Aaryan, quick on his feet, delivered a hilarious response, "Main inki bachpan se filmein dekh raha hun." (I've been watching her films since childhood)." Their witty exchange added to the fun atmosphere of the event, leaving the audience in splits.

Triptii Dimri expressed how working with a star-studded cast felt like a dream come true. Being part of such a major franchise was a significant moment in her career, and she felt thrilled when she was offered the role. Having admired Anees Bazmee's work from a young age, she found it special to collaborate with him, and her excitement extended to working alongside industry veterans like Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan. For Triptii, the entire shooting experience was filled with joy and fulfillment.

Advertisement

At the event, Kartik also praised Triptii Dimri for her dedication, saying their on-screen chemistry felt natural, despite meeting directly on set without prior workshops. He mentioned that working with her was seamless, as they connected instantly, creating a great dynamic in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik also highlighted Triptii’s hard work, making their collaboration even more enjoyable.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer hints at an electrifying showdown between Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba and not one, but two Manjulikas—Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit who are back with vengeance. Adding to the thrill are lighthearted comedic moments with Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Ashwini Kalsekar, making the film an intriguing mix of suspense and humor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 revolves around a centuries-old spirit haunting the town of Raktaghat, with two ‘Manjulikas’ fighting for supremacy. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, this Diwali 2024 release promises the thrilling return of Vidya Balan to her iconic role from the 2007 blockbuster, adding to the suspense and excitement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch: Kartik Aaryan says he met Triptii Dimri directly on set; reveals they didn't do workshops: ‘Our chemistry in film…’