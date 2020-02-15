Bigg Boss 13 Finale EXCLUSIVE: Krushna Abhishek clarifies about Arti Singh's revelation of rape attempt; Watch

Krushna Abhishek, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opens up on Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh's revelation of a rape attempt on her. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 will witness its finale tonight after the much-awaited wait of four and a half months. This season has been by far the most successful one and we have got our six finalists already. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, , Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill have already found their way into top 6. Just before the finale, we spoke to Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek on Arti's revelation of a rape attempt on her.

While Kashmera had earlier told us that they were blindsided about this incident, Krushna revealed, "It was shocking for us too. I have said this before too, but I think Arti in the flow must have said too much. There was no rape attempt on her, it was going to happen but the guy ran away. Aunty told me, an FIR was also registered against him in Lucknow. He fled and we couldn’t trace him. Arti na us emotion mein flow flow mein jyada bol gayi."

Earlier, Arti revealed that she was alone in the house when the domestic help tried to push himself on her. "I tried to run away and got bruised but the man didn’t leave and kept the doors and the windows shut," she recounted and added that she then jumped off the second floor of her building. The actor added that she started having panic attacks after the incident and also slipped into depression.

Credits :Pinkvilla

