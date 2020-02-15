Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Delnaaz Irani OPENS UP on Rashami & Arhaan's tumultuous affair; WATCH VIDEO

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s love story had grabbed eyeballs in Bigg Boss 13 especially when Arhaan was bashed for hiding the facts about his first marriage and kids from Rashami.

Recently, Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with Delnaaz Irani, who was a contestant of Bigg Boss season 6 with her ex-husband Rajeev Paul. Speaking about Rasahmi's life coming out in the open, Delnaaz said, "I feel really bad for Rashami. There is a lot of hardwork, a lot of struggle that an actor goes through. Makes a name, comes at the top and then enters Bigg Boss only to know that all the chapters of your life are coming out in open. That is a little bit hurtful."

Check out our EXCLUSIVE video with Delnaaz Irani about Bigg Boss 13 here:

She further said, "Rashami reminds me of Aashka Goradia, who was a contestant with me. I find a lot of similarities between these two girls. They are very respectful. Everytime I have met Rashami I find her very sweet and respectful. I feel very bad for her on watching something like this. It is her life. Maybe she wanted to make a decision and she is a matured person. She is dealing with so many people on a daily basis. Doing something like this or getting their past out in such a manner. Even if she has realised that this is something very terrible in life that has happened, I still feel that she was graceful enough to just cover up everything."

For the uninitiated, Arhaan went down on his knees to propose to Rashami inside the house, later, bashed Arhaan for concealing facts from Rashami Desai about his first marriage and kids and when Salman confronted Rashami, she had claimed that she didn’t know about Arhaan’s marriage and kids. After Arhaan’s eviction, Rashami Desai was often asked about her relationship status and not once but twice she had said that she wouldn’t want to continue her relationship with Arhaan.

