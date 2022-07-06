Birthday EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and the tale of 5 scripts after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Ranveer Singh is among the busiest actors of Bollywood at the moment with every production house wanting to get dates from the dynamite. The 37 year old actor, who celebrates his birthday today, is taking his time to have a line up in place. According to our sources, Ranveer has said a no to over 25 to 30 scripts in the last 6 months and there are just five of them that have excited him.

"He is locked to play the protagonist in Baiju Bawra. While it was to go on floors in 2022, there is a delay by at-least a year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali now plans to take it to the floors sometime next year, once his digital assignment, Heera Mandi is ready," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ranveer is also approached to play a superhero in the big screen adaptation of Shaktimaan. "He is super excited to explore the superhero space, but hasn't signed the dotted line yet. He is waiting to get a final narration, as well as an update on who the director of the film is," the source informed.

Zoya Akhtar has been trying to make a gangster drama with Ranveer Singh, but there is a constant delay in the film. "Zoya wants to make an Indian adaptation of The Departed with Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer has already agreed to be a part of this film, the filmmaker is not able to crack the deal to bag remake rights. The attempts are been made to bag the rights, and if / when that's done, an official announcement will be made. Ranveer will straight away allot bulk dates to Zoya the minute she gets all the formalities done, but that's taking much longer than expected," the source shared.

The actor, who has time and again proved his talent by switching from one zone to another, is also excited to do Teezaab 2.0. "He has grown up watching Teezaab and is a big fan of the film. The makers want to remake it for today's audience, by taking one line idea, and spin a new screenplay around the same. While Ranveer is excited at the thought level by the producers, he has asked them to come back to him with a bound script and a director. Team Teezaab 2.0 is right now speaking to multiple top directors, with a knack of commercial cinema, and will go to Ranveer once all of it is in place," the source revealed.

There's the remake of Aparichit with Shankar also in his kitty, but the same has been delayed due to Shankar's commitment of completing RC 15 and Indian 2. A new schedule will be chalked out once the two films are completed. His home, Yash Raj Films, are also discussing multiple subjects with Ranveer, but he is yet to zero in on a bound script for the prestigious banner. The above mentioned projects aside, Ranveer and his team are reading scripts every day and there is also a possibility of him announcing something unexpected in the time to come. His 83' director, Kabir Khan had pitched him a subject on a Paralympic Gold Medalist, but after several rounds of discussion, the same has been put on backburner.

So well, here's wishing the man, the chameleon a very happy birthday. And we hope, he continues to entertain us and his fans globally with all the aforementioned films and many more. Meanwhile, Ranveer will soon be seen in Cirkus this Christmas followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani during the Valentines Day weekend.

