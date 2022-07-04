EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan team up for India's BIGGEST action film written by Aditya Chopra

On August 15, 2012, Salman Khan took charge as Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger. He followed it up with the sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Both the films proved to be the highest grosser of the year for the Hindi film industry. A year later, Hrithik Roshan made an impact as agent Kabir in War, the highest grossing film of 2017. The tremendous success of War in the espionage space resulted in the YRF Head, Aditya Chopra, taking the decision to spin India's maiden spy universe.

The universe expands further during the Republic Day 2023 weekend with Pathaan fronted by Shah Rukh Khan as a ruthless agent, which will also mark the first crossover of the franchise with Tiger aka. Salman Khan making an extended cameo. SRK will reciprocate the same gesture by making a cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3, which opens on Eid 2023. And now, Pinkvilla has got an exclusive update on the future of this universe. According to our sources, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up soon on what could be the biggest film of Indian cinema.

"Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that team at Yash Raj Films is planning to take this yet untitled epic two hero crossover on floors by end of 2023 or latest by first quarter of 2024.

"Both SRK and Salman have kept their bulk dates vacant in the tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once a combined narration takes place later this year. The director is also undecided, however, the entire creative control on the writing front is by the head of YRF - Aditya Chopra. He is keeping everything close to his chest at the moment," the source informed, adding further that the first ever narration of this Tiger x Pathaan film will be a joint narration at Yash Raj Studios with just 3 people - Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The narration is expected to take place once the first cut of both Tiger and Pathaan is locked. While Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Talking of budget, it will be the costliest film of Indian cinema, and Adi knows his responsibility in presenting two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema in the best possible manner. "He has been toying with multiple ideas and he seems to have finally locked the most exciting of the lot," the source added.

Meanwhile, War 2 is also in the making with Hrithik Roshan in the lead. As reported by Pinkvilla before, a subject has also been narrated to Hrithik Roshan, who has loved the same and asked the team to develop it further. While the connection of Tiger and Pathaan is already established, we await to see how War aka. Hrithik is integrated into this world of heroic spies. The shooting timeline of War 2 will be locked soon, but given how things stand at the moment, even the War sequel is expected to roll by next year end, which would be independent of the Tiger x Pathaan film, though we won't be surprised if HR makes a cameo in the crossover and that's when the three spies unite for a epic mission. (More on War 2 soon)

We wonder if it's going to be Salman vs Shah Rukh or Shah Rukh and Salman in this two hero film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will continue to bring updates of what could be the biggest universe of Indian cinema.

