Darlings actor Vijay Varma to feature in Sujoy Ghosh's film in Lust Stories 2; EXCLUSIVE

Darlings actor Vijay Varma is garnering a lot of praise for his performance in the Jasmeet K Reen directorial, which also features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. In the past too, he has received a lot of love for his performances in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and for Mirzapur as well. Pinkvilla now has a new update on the actor’s next project. We have learnt that Vijay has been roped in for director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the upcoming anthology, Lust Stories 2, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix. Casting for the leading lady is presently on, but should be locked soon.

Interestingly, Vijay and Sujoy have already collaborated on The Devotion of Suspect X, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. According to a source close to the development, Vijay’s character in Lust Stories 2 is very different from what he has played in the past, and the actor-director duo is excited to collaborate once again for this project. They will start shooting soon after they find their leading lady for the anthology.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had recently reported that R Balki has locked Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta for his portion of Lust Stories 2. Kajol is headlining Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s film, while Konkona Sen Sharma has roped in Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash for her segment. Lust Stories 1 was helmed by directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee.

Lust Stories was the second in the anthology series that began with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories five years later, and then Ghost Stories that was unveiled in 2020.

