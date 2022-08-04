Lust Stories 2 EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta joins Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi in R Balki’s film

The cast of Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 is getting bigger by the day. Pinkvilla had recently reported that after Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi has joined director R Balki’s segment in the anthology. The duo is paired opposite each other, and this also marks Angad’s second collaboration with Balki after they first worked together in Ghoomer, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher. We now have a new update on this much awaited anthology movie.

According to a source close to the development, Neena Gupta has been roped in for R Balki’s segment in Lust Stories 2. They will start shooting for the project from Sunday in Mumbai, and are expected to wrap it up in a week’s time. Besides Lust Stories 2, Gupta will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She also has Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in the pipeline, and was recently seen playing herself in Masaba Masaba Season 2.

Furthermore, other segments of Lust Stories 2 are being helmed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. While Konkona’s film is headlined by Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, Kajol features in Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s portion of the anthology. Lust Stories 1 was helmed by directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. It was the second in the anthology series that began with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories five years later, and then Ghost Stories that was unveiled in 2020.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya on his meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘I hope something works out’