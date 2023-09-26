EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to take Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol’s next & Champions' remake on floors in January

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan has signed a two-film deal with director Rajkumar Santoshi. We also reported that of the two films, one will feature Aamir Khan in the lead and the other will see him associate with the ace filmmaker in the capacity of a producer. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are considering various titles for their action-packed drama.

Aamir Khan's maiden collaboration with Sunny Deol on floors around January

According to sources close to the development, the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi is locked and the things finally came on paper last evening at a meeting in Mumbai. “Sunny and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now, and with Aamir Khan on board as a producer, the film is on track to go on floors. Aamir is a creative force to reckon with and he has loved what Rajkumar Santoshi developed for Sunny Deol. The trio is looking to take the film on floors around December/January 2024,” revealed a source close to the development. An official announcement of this epic collaboration is expected on October 19 – Sunny Deol’s 66th birth anniversary.

Much like all their previous collaborations, the next too will be a dramatic actioner and the key character will be a vigilante taking a stand against society. “Aamir, Santoshi, and Sunny had a long meeting last evening and have come on the same page with regard to finances and shooting timelines. The 3-month marathon shooting is expected to begin in January,” the source shared. On calling it a wrap on the Sunny Deol film, Rajkumar Santoshi will begin his work on his next which has Aamir Khan in lead role.

Aamir's acting assignment, Champions begins on January 20

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is all ready to make his comeback after a short break with the RS Prassana-directed Champions. The film goes on floors in January 2024 and will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The actor has planned to start his acting assignment, after his daughter, Ira’s wedding in January. "Champions is presenting in the casting stage and is ready to hit the floors on January 20. The prep work is also in progress too," the source concluded.

Aamir is also producing the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic with Avinash Arun as the director. While the Champions remake is produced by Sony Pictures India, the actor has inked a multi-film deal with Jio Studios for Ujjwal Nikam Biopic and 2 Rajkumar Santoshi films among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dunki to release on December 21 in international markets; SRK and Rajkumar Hirani have BIG plans