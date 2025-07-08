Badminton player and Vishnu Vishal's wife Jwala Gutta stayed at Aamir Khan's house for 10 months, went through multiple attempts at IVF

Actors Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal share a unique bond. The latter’s wife, badminton champion Jwala Gutta, is close friends with the Bollywood star and has often spoken about their close bond. Recently, the Lagaan actor attended the couple’s daughter’s naming ceremony, where he named the little one Mira.

Vishnu Vishal talks about Aamir Khan’s bond with him and wife Jwala Gutta

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal spoke about his close friendship with Aamir Khan and his wife, Jwala Gutta.

The actor mentioned how, at one point in time, it was Aamir who helped them contact the right medical help after the couple met with a few rounds of unsuccessful IVF procedures.

Vishnu mentioned, “Jwala and I went through a long process of IVF and some efforts were futile, and we had almost given up hope. I happened to meet Aamir sir during the floods in Chennai and he reached out to help immediately. His was a nurturing and affectionate bond. He asked us to come to Mumbai and pointed us in the right direction for medical help.”

Jwala Gutta stayed at Aamir Khan’s house for 10 months

Moving on, the Tamil actor added that during the procedure, his wife Jwala had to stay in Mumbai, and she resided in Aamir Khan’s house in the city. She ended up staying under the care of the latter’s mother and sisters for a good 10 months.

Vishnu Vishal said, “He hosted us at his house in Mumbai and Jwala stayed there for almost 10 months, and he took care of us. Aamir sir's mom and sisters took such good care of Jwala.”

Vishnu reveals why they chose Aamir Khan to name their daughter

Towards the end of the interview, Vishnu Vishal revealed why he invited Aamir Khan to name his and Jwala’s daughter. He mentioned requesting the actor to do this right at the time when their little one was about to be born.

He added, “When we were finally having our baby, I had a heart-to-heart gratitude call with Aamir sir during which I requested him to name our baby. And he was gracious enough to fly down to Hyderabad and name our girl Mira. No words can suffice in thanking Aamir sir. Jwala, Mira and I will always remain forever grateful."

