EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Shaitaan Teaser with Fighter on the big screen

The countdown for the arrival of the first mega release of 2024 has begun as the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter is around the corner. The advance bookings for this Siddharth Anand directorial opened on Saturday morning and the film has already sold 5,000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. While Fighter is keenly awaited by the audience, it is also in the eye of the producers to give a glimpse of their upcoming films to the audience.

Experience Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Shaitaan Teaser on the big screen

According to sources close to the development, a 1-minute 41-second teaser of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be screened with Fighter across the cinema halls in India. “While the teaser is not hard attached to the prints of Fighter, the producers of BMCM – Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani - have struck a deal with the national chains as also some of the single screen associations to screen the teaser before the film or in the interval,” revealed a source close to the development. Being a PVR Inox release on Eid, all the PVR Inox properties across India will be screening the BMCM Teaser with Fighter.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan isn’t the only teaser that would screen with Fighter. Kumar Mangat and Ajay Devgn too are ready to bring out the Shaitaan teaser early next week and let the audience experience it on the big screen from January 25. “Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller and the makers want to reach out to a wide section of the audience with their first teaser. It’s a tight spooky cut and has some shock element too. While digital launch will take place soon, the theatrical experience for Shaitaan teaser begins from January 25,” the source added. Much like BMCM, even the Shaitaan team has tied up individually with the cinema owners all across.

Things heating up for Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon's next

The aforementioned films aside, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baataon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be the obvious choice to screen with Fighter as it’s the next offing on the big screen on February 9. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

