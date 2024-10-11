EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan has watched Govinda's Sandwich thrice, reveals director Anees Bazmee; says superstar praised actor's comic timing

Govinda, who started his career in the 1980s, is celebrated as the comedy king of Hindi cinema. The actor is best known for his collaborations with David Dhawan in movies like Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others. Director Anees Bazmee recently revealed that Aamir Khan has watched Govinda's Sandwich thrice. Anees shared that the superstar praised the actor's comic timing in the 2006 film.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee was asked about his directorial venture, Sandwich receiving recognition on television. Anees shared an anecdote about meeting Aamir Khan and that he has watched Govinda-starrer thrice.

"Aamir Khan mujhe mile beech mein. Main bahot bada fan hu. Bahot achche insaan hain. Toh unhone bola 'Anees bhai maine aapki film dekhi Sandwich. Kya film hai. Maine teen baar dekhi'. Maine bola 'Sandwich aapne teen baar dekhi?'" the director said.

Recalling Aamir's words, the Sandwich helmer shared that he loved Govinda's comic timing. Anees also remembered the superstar admiring the fact that the film had dual roles of the protagonist and two children as identical twins.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helmer concluded by saying that Sandwich was a "lovely" film.

Sandwich starred Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Mahima Chaudhry as the leads. Raveena and Mahima played his on-screen wives. The film also featured Mohnish Bahl, Shammi Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan, and others. It was remade in Kannada as Double Decker.

On the work front, Anees Bazmee is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the original film, was helmed by Priyadarshan. Anees has directed both the second and third parts of the franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. He is paired with Animal fame Triptii Dimri in the film. Vidya Bala, who played Manjulika in the 2007 film, is also reprising her role in Kartik-starrer. It also features Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Sanjay Mishra in crucial roles. Madhuri is cast as Manjulika too.

Anees Bazmee has also directed movies such as No Entry, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, and No Problem.

