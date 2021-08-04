EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani & Mahaveer Jain to launch new film shooting policy in Kashmir tomorrow

was recently in the Northern areas of India shooting for his social dramedy, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor had a hassle-free shooting experience in Kargil with the help of local officials and we have now learnt that the actor, along with Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain will launch a new film policy to make Kashmir a favorite shoot friendly destination for Indian filmmakers.

They will be joined by the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. Earlier a delegation of leading filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ssanjay Tripaathy, led by Producer Mahaveer Jain met Manoj Sinha and Principal Secretary to the Governor, Nitishwar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir alongside Leh Ladakh has been the key shooting spot for several Bollywood films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Notebook, SherShaah among others. The location is said to be India’s answer to Switzerland with snow laden, lakes and barren land being the major attractions. Talking of Aamir Khan, the actor is on the verge of wrapping up the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is targeting a Christmas 2021 opening at the box-office across the globe.

The actor has been contemplating on his next film for a while now, and it’s the Spanish Film, Campeones (2018) that’s in the front runner at the moment. Rajkumar Hirani on the other hand is in the process of locking the final draft of his next directorial with , which is expected to go on the floors by Summer 2022. Hirani and Aamir have successfully worked together on historic blockbusters like 3 Idiots and PK. One awaits another collaboration from the duo, and however, given Hirani’s line up, that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

