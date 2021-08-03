EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra cinema halls expected to open before August 15; Bell Bottom release on track

The entire film fraternity was taken aback by surprise when the Maharashtra Government didn’t permit the cinema halls to reopen in the unlock order dated August 2, 2021. The news has given a setback to many, particularly the team of Bell Bottom, who recently announced the theatrical release of the film on August 19. However, according to industry sources, good news for reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra is round the corner.

“The multiplex and single screen associations are in constant conversations with the Government of Maharashtra to pass an order for reopening of cinema halls. They have explained their plight to the officials and don’t want to miss out on a big-ticket release like Bell Bottom. The talks are on and everyone is optimistic that the government will pass an order of unlocking the cinema halls before August 15,” a trade source shared.

That’s not all, even the team of Bell Bottom is constantly in touch with the concerned people to gauge the ground reality. “Right from some state officials to the cinema hall associations, the Bell Bottom team is in conversation with all stakeholders and are confident that positive news will come their way within the next 10 days,” the source added. Meanwhile, the Bell Bottom trailer is being launched at an event in Delhi. The Ranjit Tewari directorial features , Lara Dutta and Vani Kapoor in key roles.

It’s produced by the Bhagnani’s with Nikkhil Advani and will be the first A-List Superstar film to release since the beginning of pandemic in March 2020. While most states have opened up for film exhibition, the industry awaits reopening of Maharashtra as the state contributes over 30 percent to the total revenues at the box-office. It’s all wait and watch now, as everyone awaits an announcement from the Maharashtra government.

