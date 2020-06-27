  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal ADMITS 'Link up rumours affected my personal life; my boyfriend left me'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal opens up on how media speculations forced her then-boyfriend to leave her and how she became cynical about love. Read.
Anu Aggarwal was surely one of the rising stars when she made her debut with Aashiqui. Though she enjoyed success for a couple of years, an accident changed her life forever. However, recalling how the media rumours and speculations about her affected her personally, Anu in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, said that her then-boyfriend Rick, the only man in her life she was close enough to get married to, left her and how it made her cynical about love. 

"I was called the darling of the media when I rose to fame. It was a sweet term to use but a lot of crap was written too. They were touching my personal life as well. They would write anything and everything, 'oh my god, she sneezed, she was out alone, she lit a cigarette there and she is having an affair'. So, such stories starting coming in and it affected my personal life. My boyfriend left me asking what is happening. They started linking me with other guys and I was like, what do I do? In those days, we did not have social media. We did not have a word called a star, in those days we were dependent on press and whatever they wrote became our reality," Anu admitted. She said, "But I decided to treat everything with humour."

She even shared an incident where a female journalist asked her if she was a lesbian. "One journalist came to my house and insinuated if I was a lesbian because I had gay friends. She was embarrassed to even ask me if I was a lesbian. I said, my life, my sexuality is mine, it is my prerogative to talk about it but if they are going to judge me, I asked her to get out. I just don't like people misrepresenting me."

Did the experience make her cynical about love? Admitting, yes, Anu shared, "Yes, I did because I felt that Rick knows me, come on, he should know that media is writing rubbish. If he will start believing it, then does he really love me? What is love? I was really hurt and would cry out a lot. So, yes, the trust issues and all made me cynical."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

