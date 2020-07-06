  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui's Rahul Roy: Couldn't reach the same heights post Aashiqui; things changed with colleagues

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aashiqui star Rahul Roy, revealed how the treatment within the industry changed post the failure of his movies. Read.
Aashiqui star Rahul Roy became a huge star after 1990 directorial. The actor, however, agreeably so, couldn't replicate the same success with his following films like Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke, among others. In an exclusive chat, we asked Rahul if the treatment in the industry changed post the failures of his movies. To this, Roy agreed that things did definitely change after his films didn't work but he never took it to heart. 

"Of course, when I came out with Aashiqui, I was where and after that whether I did a Junoon or whichever films, I could not reach those heights, I accept that. Of course, there was a huge change between colleagues and me, everybody and me but that’s what we expected na? When I came, Bhatt sahab had told me ‘Rahul, this is going to be a lonely journey.’ That I had considered very seriously," he shared. 

Rahul added, "I have seen a lot of actors, my seniors who have been through that and abandoned but I have never needed a crutch. I don’t seek my colleagues' approval and nor do they. But, I met up with a lot of them and if there is something good for me to do, then why not? If not, no worries. My thing is whether my film is small, I am still playing the protagonist. If I am a part of a huge setup where my role if blink and miss why would I do that? I would love to work with them, if they think I am worthy enough to work with them, fine if not, I won’t even waste my breath on it. Not out of ego, but just that I understand."

 

