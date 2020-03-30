EXCLUSIVE: Actress Shikha Malhotra on taking up nursing amid Coronavirus scare, dealing with patients and more

Actress Shikha Malhotra gets talking about taking up the nursing job and her decision to volunteer, says "I have a degree in Nursing and right now having a weapon and sitting at home was not possible for me."

Actress Shikha Malhotra has been all over the news as she has decided to serve the nation as her nurse. The actress has been a part of 's fan, and also had a recent release Kaanchli along with Sanjay Mishra. However, once the actress heard about the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown, she decided o put her degree to use and join a hospital so that she can serve the patients. Shikha is a qualified nurse and is currently serving patients as a nurse at a hospital in Jogeshwari.

In an extensive interview, Shikha got talking about the kind of precautions she has been taking, what probed her into taking this job, people not listening to the orders of the lockdown, and so on and so forth. Check out Shukha's interview right here.

What made you take up the job?

I have a degree in Nursing and right now having a weapon and sitting at home was not possible for me. You know I am an actress, I had a release on February 7 titled Kaanchli which had Sanjay Mishra as my costar. I was enjoying my debut, but the moment I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi announce a 21-day lockdown, I ran towards the hospital I went and applied at Kokilaben and Nanavati but there were no Corona patients On March 26th. I searched on the net and came to know about Hyruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital. I immediately went and I showed them my degree. I told them I don't want the money and wanted to work voluntarily as a nurse as I am a qualified nurse. They appreciated me and trained me for two days and here I am serving the nation by taking care of Corona positive patients.

What are the precautions you are taking and what about the people at home?

I stay alone, so I am isolated and nobody is at risk. But the other staff members are staying in the hospital. If people are thinking that they are isolated then we medical people are also isolated too and we are 24x7 exposed to patients suffering from Corona. Also, we have to take preventives like Hydro chloroquine for six weeks. It was a little tough for me yesterday as after we take the medicine there is giddiness and drowsiness but we are doing our job to save our people's lives.

What are the other measures?

We have to wear a three-layer kit that includes the masks, head cover, suit, and the glasses, shoes, gloves and once we wear this we cannot go to the washroom or drink water till our shift is over which goes on for over six hours. Also, the entire kit is destroyed the next day which is costing the government a lot of money.

So how many corona positive patients in the hospital?

About 15 cases came today, there are some in isolation wards, there are symptomatic and asymptomatic patients who are waiting for their reports We have a seven-month child in our ward who is corona positive, so we have patients from 60 years to seven months kid in our ward. Patients are treated very well, a small thing like hair oil to a comb and sealed Bisleri bottles are being provided to them. It is really commendable what Narendra Modi is doing for the country and for the patients suffering from the disease.

What do you have to say to people who have been ordered home quarantine but are reckless and moving around in the city?

It is being very irresponsible. I have been posting on my social media handle that it is no fun and we are working dangerously, hum maut ke muh mein kaam kar rahe, aapko safety ke saath ghar mein baithna zyaada aasaan hain or you want to be in the hospital all isolated, which is worse than jail- you make your choice. At least you can meet your family while you at home.

People are traumatized and I am sure there may be cases like that?

There are people who want to run away from the hospital and we have to calm them down. I play the role of a mother also. The seven-month-old cries and we manage him as his mother is admitted to Kasturba hospital. It is traumatic for us also-- apart from physical exertion there is a lot of mental stress too which he have to deal with. Most of the patients that I am dealing with have no travel history, maybe they have contacted those who have had travel history. So it looks like it has slowly entered the community.

Where does your family stay?

My family lives in Delhi. My mother is also a Nurse who is supposed to retire by July end but is currently on Corona duty. She has 40 years of nursing career. Another important thing I would like to highlight is when I was in the 8th standard I suffered a full-body paralysis attack and was completely immobile. So I know how it is to be on bed and helpless.

What triggered you to jump off from acting to nursing?

As I told, I have faced it myself and I have been on the wheelchair, so I wanted to help people who needed my help now and being a trained nurse I had to be there and I am so proud to be doing what I am doing even if there is a risk involved.

Your mother is a nurse and now you are a nurse, how did acting happen to you?

I always had that creative side in me, I would go up and dance on stage during colony functions I am a trained classical singer and a kathak dancer and can perform all kinds of dancing. I write poetry and also a painter. But today I felt that the country needed me and after recovering from paralysis and studying nursing I didn't want to sit at home and now I got the opportunity so I am serving the nation. I told myself also, Shikha, this is the day you have taken your nursing degree for. I am an actor I will continue but today my priority is to serve the nation and utilize my degree as a nurse and that is need of the hour.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More