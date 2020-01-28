EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about a break up that left him in pain, Watch Video

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about going through heartbreak quite early in life. Watch the full interview below.
4489 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about a break up that left him in pain, Watch VideoEXCLUSIVE: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about a break up that left him in pain, Watch Video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Aditya Roy Kapur is clearly one of the hottest actors we have today. The Gen-Y star has been receiving a tremendous response to his beefed-up look in Malang. He looks dashing in the promos and has slowly turned out to be a huge pull among the female audiences. Disha Patani and Aditya's Malang releases on February 7, a week before Valentine's Day. They will kickstart Valentine's Week on a high. We decided to quiz the two young Turks about their opinions on matters of the heart. When we asked Aditya about what love means to him, he says, "Love is extremely important and essential. It can be any kind of love. It can be your love for your family, friends or pets too. Love is what all of us need."
 
But along with love also comes heartbreak. He says he's gone through his first heartbreak quite early in life. "I don't want to give out details but it was back in school. I was probably in the ninth standard when I had my first break-up. It seemed like the world is coming to an end because at that age, those breakups are the most painful." Disha chided, "Did you get dumped?" and smiled whereas Adi refused to divulge ant further details.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur on

 
Along with the conversation, the two also nailed the compatibility test where we checked their knowledge about each other. Disha and Adi's electrifying chemistry is making sure temperatures soar higher in the promos. Watch the full video to watch their chemistry off-screen too. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement