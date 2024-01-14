Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's star-studded wedding reception; Agastya Nanda reacts to The Archies getting mixed responses

Despite the constant buzz of entertainment news in the Bollywood industry, these 7 stories managed to make it to the top as the Newsmakers of the Week. From the star-studded wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, where almost all Bollywood celebrities were present, to Agastya Nanda, the talented Archies star, candidly sharing his thoughts on the mixed responses to his debut film. With so much happening this week, let's take a quick look at the top 7 newsmakers.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded wedding reception

On January 13, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a grand wedding reception in Mumbai at NMACC. The event was attended by the biggest names in the industry. Rekha, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and numerous others graced the occasion. CM Eknath Shinde and politician Raj Thackeray were also present at the wedding reception. The couple had a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 10.

2. Agastya Nanda says he did not know how to deal with it after The Archies received mixed responses

During an interview with Film Companion, Agastya Nanda who joined Instagram a few days ago, was asked to share his reaction to The Archies' receiving mixed reactions after the release.

Advertisement

He stated, "I did not know how to deal with it honestly. When you are not prepped in this area, you don't know that many people have many opinions. That was okay. You must have your opinion. I did not know what was going on. Some people hated it, some people liked it, and some people were indifferent to it. No one made a film with bad intentions. We made it because we really loved it and we gave it our best."

Agastya further added that The Archies did not work on some levels. Expressing his wish to work hard, he said, "It's my first try and I'm gonna work hard." He also added that to get to that realization, it took him some time. Agastya candidly shared that when you expect validation and it does not work out, it hurts but it also motivates."

3. Salman Khan to shoot for two days for Sunny Deol's Safar

Salman Khan is gearing up for his cameo in Safar starring Sunny Deol. According to India Today, Salman Khan is ready for a two-day shoot for his special appearance in Sunny Deol starring Safar. The shooting will take place on January 12 and 13 at Mehboob, Mumbai.

4. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up for rom-com

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are in talks to reunite for a romantic comedy to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. “When it’s Shashank and Varun, everyone assumes the film to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. Over the last year, Shashank has developed a fresh romantic comedy with a quirky title and is in advanced stages of discussion with Varun and Janhvi to play the lead. It will be quintessential romantic comedy that the Hindi Film Industry is known for over the years,” revealed a source close to the development.

“The team is working on giving finishing touches to the script and intends to roll from the end of September 2024. It will be a big release in 2025 and will celebrate love, and relationship with a tadka,” the source further added.

5. Zeenat Aman reveals fun reason behind not working with Rishi Kapoor again after Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

Zeenat Aman only worked one time with the late Rishi Kapoor, and it was a special appearance in the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The veteran actress appeared on the 12th episode of Koffee With Karan 8 along with Neetu Kapoor. During the episode, Zeenat Ji opened up about her one scene with the late actor and shared the fun reason behind not working with him again after that film.

Advertisement

The veteran actress shared, "It was so cute. Because we had this scene on a couch." Cutting her mid-sentence, Neetu Ji added, "You know why because she was very tall and they had to do a qawwali."

Zeenat Aman further added, "There was a scene before the qawwali which is a romantic scene, and when I sit upright, I have a tall torso, and when he sits he was like a good six inches lower than me, and so they popped him up with a few cushions, and I don't think that he was happy with that at all."

6. Aamir Khan shares his first reaction to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan talked about his emotions throughout the wedding of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

In a video posted by Spice Social on their Instagram handle, the overjoyed father stated, “My emotion was like a Shehnaai (Clarinet). It’s an instrument that is played in shaadis …shehnaai mein ek quality hoti hai ke vo aapko thodi si khushi bhi deti hai aur thodi si udaasi bhi deti hai…combo, vo uska ek mixture hota hai emotions ka shehnaai mein..khushi bhi hoti hai aur thodi udassi bhi hoti hai. (Clarinet has a quality that makes you happy and sad simultaneously). So that’s my emotion.”

7. Did you know Ajay Devgn started shooting for Singham without knowing the script?

During an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rohit Shetty revealed that Ajay Devgn signed for Singham without knowing the script. He shared, "Just Golmaal 3 promotion was happening and one day I saw that film I was like iska basic character leke if we change, we can make a good action film when I thought after Wanted, I can make a mass film now."

He further added, "So I narrated the basic idea to Ajay (Devgn) ki I saw a film and we can do this and he was like, 'yeh tu kabhi banayega' and I said ki abhi jo 4 and a half months free haina usme bana dete hai. He was going to London for some films. It was October-November when we decided, he started shooting there because he had a beard in that film and I said him ki aap khali shave kar dena, body banana shuru kar do. He did not know what the script is."

Advertisement

Rohit continued, "We went to Goa in March, we started shooting the film. He landed up in Goa at 8 o'clock in the night, and looked Singham fit. 10 o'clock in the night, he started the narration and that is the time he came to know at 2 in the night what the film is, 7 o'clock he started shooting. So that was his conviction."

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 12: Vicky Kaushal calls Merry Christmas Katrina Kaif's 'best work till date'; Aamir Khan on Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding