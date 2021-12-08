EXCLUSIVE: After 25 years, Venkatesh back in Bollywood with Salman Khan for Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

After collaborating on Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are all ready for their next film, an action comedy to be helmed by Farhad Samji. The film is all gearing up to go on floors early next year and is currently in the casting stage. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off a casting coup for his big-ticket entertainer.

According to a source, the much-awaited action comedy will mark the return of Venkatesh to the Hindi film industry after 25 years. “Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of this film and he is all ready to get back to Bollywood after a long time. He will be playing a parallel lead alongside Salman Khan and all the stakeholders are excited to see the two giants share screen space for the first time,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further the scenes featuring Venky and Salman will be among the major highlights of this yet untitled action comedy.

The film features Pooja Hegde as the female counterpart alongside Salman. “That’s not all, Sajid and Salman are looking to cast a big name from the Southern industry to come on board as Venkatesh’s romantic interest,” the source added. The ensemble of this Farhad Samji directorial will be a blend of actors from Northern and Southern industry.

Recently, Salman Khan at an event in Hyderabad had confirmed that he is teaming up with Venkatesh on a feature film. This came across as a surprise to the local Telugu as well as the Hindi media. Now, we can confirm that the film in question is this action comedy, the final title of which will be locked soon. The film will be shot all through the first half of next year at multiple locations of India, and the prep work is already going on in full swing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

