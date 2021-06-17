After 32 years, Salman Khan gears up for the first biopic of his career with Rajkumar Gupta's next

Salman Khan will be seen playing the character of Ravindra Kaushik, who is regarded as the Best Indian Spy, in director Rajkumar Gupta's next film. Details

is among those actors who has found success in varied genres ranging from comedy to drama, action to romance. On Thursday, Pinkvilla reported that Salman is in talks with director, Rajkumar Gupta for an action thriller, based on an incredible true story from the Indian History. We also reported that the film in question is targeting to go on floors once the actor wraps up his commitment for Sajid Nadiadwala. And now, we can tell you that the film in question will be the first biopic of Salman’s career.

“It’s a film based on the life of Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik. He is famously known as Black Tiger and is regarded as India’s best spy ever. Rajkumar Gupta has been researching on his life for last 5 years and he has finally managed to lock a screenplay that does justice to the achievements and legacy of Ravindra Kaushik. He narrated this to Salman, who has already agreed in principle to do the film. It's among the most heroic and shocking stories from the Indian Intelligence history,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that, Salman has an inherent presence that reflects of flamboyance that's needed for the character.

“It’s more of a dramatic thriller, with some dose of action in the narrative, and this is the first time that Salman will slip into the shoes of a real-life character. Contrary to the general belief, the film won’t be titled Black Tiger and the makers are on the look out for a new name. It’s set in the era of 70s and 80s, and apart from researching on the life of Ravindra Kaushik, Gupta and his team have also done extensive research to recreate that era,” the source added. Interestingly, back in 2012, the Kabir Khan directorial, Ek Tha Tiger with Salman, was rumoured to be based on Ravindra Kaushik's life, however, it eventually turned out to be a fictional tale of an Indian spy. But it seems, life has now come a full circle.

Rajkumar Gupta is known for films like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica, Ghanchakkar and Raid. The upcoming film is said to be his pet project and there are plans to mount it on a big scale. Salman on the other hand will soon start shooting for Tiger 3 with and then move on to Sajid Nadiadwala’s film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by end of this year. He is also in conversations to bring the Tamil Hit, Master, in Hindi, however, that’s only if the script is reworked and readapted as per sensibilities of Hindi speaking audience. Stay tuned to know more.

