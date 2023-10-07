EXCLUSIVE: After Alia Bhatt in Darlings, Jasmeet K Reen to direct the Madhubala Biopic

Back in 2022, Jasmeet K Reen made her directorial debut with the Alia Bhatt-led Darlings, which also featured Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah in key roles. The film saw a direct-to-digital premiere on Netflix and was appreciated by the audience for being a perfect dark comedy. A year after the success of Darlings, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jasmeet K Reen has come on board to write and direct the Madhubala Biopic.

After Darlings, Jasmeet K Reen to direct Madhubala Biopic

According to sources close to the development, Jasmeet has already started her work on the Madhubala Biopic. The film will be produced by Madhubala Ventures Private Limited (which is headed by Madhubala’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan) along with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited (which is also producing Shaktimaan with Sony Pictures). “The biopic is currently in the writing stage. There are so many facets in the life of Madhubala and the makers are clear to have a script that justifies her legacy in place before taking the film on floors. Jasmeet has a knack of writing strong characters for women and Madhubala falls right in her alley of filmmaking,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will go on floors next year and Jasmeet along with her producers has already started conversations with a leading actress from the current generation. “It’s a dream role for any actress and will cover several aspects of Madhubala’s life. The makers are committed to go ahead with the best possible story that does full justice to the glorious life of late Madhubala,” the source informed, adding further that a top international studio has come on board.

Madhubala Biopic on floors in 2024

While the film is presently in the writing stage, with Madhur Brij Bhushan too giving her inputs on the script, the pre-production work will begin from 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s next tentatively titled Sitaare Zameen Par; RS Prassana directs