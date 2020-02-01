EXCLUSIVE: After Ananya Panday & Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu opens up on nepotism debate

Taapsee Pannu reveals how life has been as an outsider and why she doesn't want to call herself a victim of nepotism. Watch the full video inside.

The nepotism debate is raging in Bollywood today. The audiences too stand divided given their opinions on the topic. While some support starkids, some are completely anti-nepotism. sparked the conversation which soon turned out to be a debate in its own way.

Recently, Ananya Panday spoke out on the issue and was at the receiving end of massive trolling on social media. Sara Ali Khan too shared her opinion on the topic and said that she's immensely proud to be and Amrita Singh's daughter. Now, we met who's made it big in the industry without any filmy surname or any piggybacking.

Taapsee says, "It exists in your face so you can't shy away from it. The number of outsiders is slowly increasing so because of that, this is getting evident. It's now about how it's reported. One statement is written so many 1000 times. People ask us and then it gets amplified. Actors aren't doing that debate. We know it exists in our face from day to night. So I have stopped looking at it like a victim. I have accepted it as a rule of the game and I am trying to9 make my way despite thid hurdle which is what I'm doing."

The trailer of her next film Thappad has hit the digital platform and has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for its bold treatment and subject. The film releases on February 28, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

