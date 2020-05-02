EXCLUSIVE: After Kriti Sanon's exit, Taapsee Pannu signs Rahul Dholakia's next

Rahul Dholakia has finally found his leading lady for his next crime thriller and it's none other than Taapsee. She also reunites with her Badla producer for this project.

Last year, around mid 2019, Rahul Dholakia had announced his next directorial project. The official announcement mentioned that it's a woman-centric film that would be headlined by Kriti Sanon. The film was supposed to go on floors around August last year, but because of a rejig in shoot dates for other projects, Kriti had to step out of the film. Now, the director has finally found his leading lady.

A source tells us, "After Kriti decided to step out of the film, Rahul had approached Sara Ali Khan for the same role but even she couldn't accommodate this film. Then, he offered the film to and she loved the script. It's a brilliantly written crime thriller that is very performance driven. The producer Sunir Kheterpal was looking for a powerhouse actor who also has a good bankability at the ticket windows. He has delivered a huge hit with Taapsee last year in Badla. So when he told her about this film, she agreed to do it." We got in touch with Rahul Dholakia who didn't respond to our query.

The film will now only go on floors next year. "Taapsee has said yes to it, but now, they have to figure out her dates. There are several films she has in hand - Haseen Dillruba, then Rashmi Rocket followed by Shabaash Mithu, Loop Lapeta, Sanjay Bhansali's next production venture. With the Covid-19 effect on the industry, it remains to be seen when the situation can return to normalcy. It's only after that Taapsee and her team will take a call on Rahul's film. Meanwhile, the Raees director will finish another project under Farhan Akhtar's banner."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×