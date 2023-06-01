EXCLUSIVE: After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh locks Baiju Bawra & Don 3

Over the last few months, Ranveer Singh has gotten in the mold of reading scripts to decide on his next few films after the soon-to-be-released Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani. The actor had a clear mindset to zero down for his next few i.e. do films with theatrical value and it seems that Ranveer has finally decided to lock in two films, which will be shot over a period of 2 years in 2024 and 2025. According to sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh’s next two films are Baiju Bawra and Don 3.

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali reunite on Baiju Bawra

“Ranveer has been in discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the longest time and after all the ups and down through the journey, the duo is reuniting on Baiju Bawra. The finances were an issue but Ranveer has always been an actor to chase the craft and script over monies and hence has decided to get into a deal that benefits Bhansali to put in all the monies in making the film. Baiju Bawra is expected to take off in early 2024,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that SLB is in talks with several studios to come on board as the partner. Baiju Bawra will go on floors once SLB has wrapped up shooting for Heera Mandi. "Hopefully, it will be a wrap on Heera Mandi by December," the source shared.

Alia Bhatt has been locked in to play the female lead alongside Ranveer in the film and a big ensemble will be put in place before taking it on floors around February next year. “Apart from Alia, Bhansali is in talks with two other actresses for the character of dacoit queen Roopmati. The conversations should close the loop in the next 20 to 25 days,” the source added. Right after Baiju Bawra, Ranveer will step into the shoes of Don in the reboot of this Farhan Akhtar-directed film.

Before moving on to Baiju Bawra, Ranveer Singh is expected to shoot for Singham Again with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn. "Ranveer Singh will be shooting for about 30 to 35 days for Singham Again. His character is very integral to all the happenings in the Singham Verse and this time around, it's a lot more than just a cameo. The exact dates are yet not known, but he will be wrapping up his chunk on Singham Again this year," informed the source.

Don 3 after Jee Le Zara for Farhan Akhtar

“Farhan starts shooting for Jee Le Zara in September / October this year with a start-to-finish schedule at varied locations across the globe. He is planning to have the first cut of Jee Le Zara ready by Summer 2024 and right after that, he moves on to the prep of Don 3. The first draft of Don is locked and it’s now about getting into the other details with regards to the film. Ranveer has also shot a promo for Don 3 with Farhan, which might be out when the team decides to make an official announcement,” the source added.

Pinkvilla had previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan is no longer associated with the Don franchise, however, the teams at Excel are still keen to have him on board for an extended cameo for Don 3. The aforementioned two films aside, Ranveer has signed on for a film with the ace director, Shankar for Jayantilal Gada. The film will take off once Shankar has Gamechanger and Indian 2 out of his system. “It’s based on an epic Tamil Novel and the hope is for that film to go on floors in 2025 once both – Baiju Bawra and Don 3 – are out of Ranveer’s system. However, it all depends on Shankar,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures are also in talks with Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan in their superhero franchise and the script is in the development stage with Basil Joseph as the director. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

