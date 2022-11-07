EXCLUSIVE: Shankar to direct the biggest Pan India cinematic event after Bahubali with Ranveer Singh

“Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project - a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari. The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration,” the source added.

The visionary director S. Shankar and one of the best actors in our country, Ranveer Singh are collaborating with each other with the aim to create the biggest pan-India cinematic event after Bahubali . The mammoth project will be based on the cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Novel Velpari, which is considered to be a part of Tamil Literature.

The film will be made as a 3-part epic in multiple Indian languages on a humongous budget. “The story is so vast and complex that all the aspects can’t be covered in one film. Shankar has devised a screenplay that lends itself to a three-part film. He intends to start shooting for the first part from the middle of 2023. This would be the biggest film of Shankar and Ranveer’s filmography to date” the source informed.

Apart from the Shankar film, Ranveer’s other films in his incredible line-up include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Shankar on the other hand would have 2 films to release next year, Indian 2 and RC 15. Post these, he will jump into the cinematic adaptation of Velpari novel.

For those unaware, earlier in 2021, Ranveer was slated to do the reimagined version of Anniyan with Shankar, however, that film is no longer happening. “Shankar is so impressed by Ranveer and his commitment to pushing the envelope in big-screen cinema that he’s decided to collaborate on something that’s even bigger and something that’s immensely close to Shankar’s heart. This collaboration will definitely create a milestone in Indian cinema,” the source concluded. The Velpari novel is considered to be iconic cult literature, just like Ponniyin Selvan, which recently got a cinematic adaptation from Mani Ratnam.