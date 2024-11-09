EXCLUSIVE: After Singham Again, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn to reunite in Golmaal 5? Director says, ‘Before any cop film, for sure …’ 

Golmaal is one of the most loved comedy film franchises in India that played a vital role in establishing Rohit Shetty's career in Bollywood. While it's fun banter, light-heartedness and humor has entertained audiences for years now, fans have been waiting for another Golmaal film. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker was asked if he had any new update regarding the next film in the franchise to share with his fans. In his reply, Rohit told us that he will soon make another Golmaal film.

Apart from confirming a new film, he hinted towards its time frame and mentioned that they will soon work on it before he starts working on any more cop films.

He said, “I think before any cop film for sure golmaal will be the next.” Rohit's statement was met with a huge applause from the audience.

The same duo of the film, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty recently worked on the action-packed Singham Again. So, they were asked if they find it difficult to suddenly shift working on one genre to the next. The De De Pyaar De actor explained that working on different subjects is not a challenge for him.

He said, “We not switching from one world to the other on sets we are switching from one world to the other between action and cut now you see so on set also you cannot after he's cut the shot I cannot behave like singam and keep walking around like singam so I have to be normal otherwise you'll go insane."

Similarly, the Bol Bachchan filmmaker shared that he rather enjoys working on a film like Golmaal after making an intense action film like Singham. He added that it keeps him refreshed like a ‘detox' due to its light subject and he is happy working on it.

Shetty mentioned, ”I look forward like whenever it's such a big Singham after Singham. I want to be in that world where it is lighter and happier and I'm not worried.”

Golmaal is an Indian comedy film series of four films Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. It has starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor in significant roles.