EXCLUSIVE: Ahmed Khan’s son Azaan trains in MMA for his Bollywood debut; Waiting for the right script

Celebrated choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades now, and his elder son Azaan Khan plans to follow in his father’s footsteps. The aspiring actor has almost recovered from an injury, and has gone back to his mixed martial arts (MMA) training. “One or two months of recovery is left but I am much better now. I dislocated my shoulder while playing football. This happened eight months ago, and it was a long process of recovery, but I am elated to be back with my training now,” informs Azaan.

During his break from MMA training, Azaan made the most of his time by participating in acting workshops, assisting his director father, and learning more about acting. “As an athlete, it’s depressing when you are contained because of the injury. However, I didn’t let it affect me and started focusing on other things, and worked on the craft,” says Azaan, who has the same passion for action films like his dad, and is waiting for the right script to make his Bollywood debut.

Interestingly, he has also trained with Tiger Shroff, who has earlier headlined Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2. “I started training with Tiger even before his first film, Heropanti came out. I was very young, and my dad had asked me to train with him. So I share this bond with him, he is my inspiration for martial arts, and is always very motivating. He helped me build the foundation ever since I was a child, treats me like his younger brother, and guides me a lot. I am truly grateful,” Azaan signs off.

