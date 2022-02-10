EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff resumes Heropanti 2 shoot; Ahmed says Sajid wants to revive Rangeela’s magic for songs

Director Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 headlined by Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria is one of the most awaited films of the year, and Pinkvilla has learnt that this Sajid Nadiadwala backed movie is now in its last leg of shoot, while Khan has simultaneously begun work on the editing too. We have heard that the actor will be shooting for a song mounted on a large scale at a Mumbai studio from today, while another one will kickstart next week.

When Pinkvilla reached out to Ahmed, he said, “We have five beautiful songs which are composed by AR Rahman, written by lyricist Mehboob bhai, and I am choreographing them. While we have already shot three of them, the rest two will be filmed in Mumbai. One is a mesmerising Qawwali number, which Rahman has come up with again after Kun Faya Kun (from Rockstar). We have started shooting for this from today keeping all the Covid-19 protocols in mind.”

Interestingly, Ahmed Khan, AR Rahman and Mehboob have all worked on Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 romcom, Rangeela, and have reunited for Heropanti 2 after 27 years. “Sajid bhai wanted us to recreate the magic of Rangeela. He said go all out with the songs and has been a big support all through this journey. Both the songs will be shot on massive sets. While one will be high on emotions, the other one will be VFX heavy with the modern tech in use. All the five songs will be presented in a unique way giving the composition, writing and choreography its due respect,” states Ahmed.

Besides Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

