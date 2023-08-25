EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol to shoot for THESE movies after Gadar 2’s historical success

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is shattering all box office records and has amassed around 415 crore in just two weeks. With this Anil Sharma directed action-drama continuing its historic run at the ticket counters, all eyes are now on how Sunny will follow up on this monumental blockbuster, and we have an update on that front.

"The success of 'Gadar 2' stands as a testament to Sunny Deol's massive fan following. Audiences were yearning for his classic action persona, and when 'Gadar 2' arrived, bringing the same charm as the 22-year-old first installment, they embraced it wholeheartedly and celebrated it like a festival. He now intends to focus more on well-mounted action spectacles going forward. While he hasn't signed any new films yet, he is contemplating several projects, including 'Border 2'," a source close to the actor told us.

The source further revealed that Sunny Deol plans to finish his prior commitments before embarking on a new venture. The actor has two movies in the pipeline that are currently in production. "Sunny is doing Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios' action-packed ‘Baap’ and the remake of Malayalam crime thriller ‘Joseph’ for Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Both films went on floors last year and still have some portions pending to wrap up. Sunny is presently abroad and will determine the shooting schedules for both movies upon his return to India. While Baap has only one major song left to shoot, the Joseph remake still has the last schedule remaining," the source further added.

Sunny Deol is apparently discussing 3-4 projects, including JP Dutta’s Border 2, a remake of a slice-of-life Marathi film, and a movie based on the legal proceedings about the "Ayodhya Ramjanma Bhoomi" issue. Although it’s yet unclear which film Sunny will finally pick as his next, industry sources have claimed that he is constantly talking to JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta for Border 2. JP will this time tell the story of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and will soon start writing the script, with the target of taking it on floors some time next year. Border 2 is being planned to be mounted on a massive scale and will feature an ensemble of older as well as a younger generation of actors.

Talking of Sunny Deol’s current movies, Baap is billed as a desi Expendables that brings together Bollywood's biggest action heroes of the '80s and early 90s—Sunny, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty. The Vivek Chauhan directorial has been wrapped, except for a dance number set against the backdrop of an under-construction building or an old mill with many background dancers. The Joseph remake, on the other hand, stars Sunny in the role of a retired police officer with adept investigative skills. The film, tentatively titled Soorya, also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead and has been directed by M. Padmakumar, who also helmed the original Malayalam film. Both movies will be releasing in theatres in 2024.

