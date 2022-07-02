Baaghi 2 to Rocky Handsome: 5 Bollywood actioners to watch this weekend

Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend and Bollywood has got you covered as it has a host of different action films you can watch, to set your mood for the next week.

Here is a list of 5 action packed Bollywood films that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. Baaghi 2 (Disney+Hotstar) : Ronny is on another mission, this time to save his ex-girlfriend’s three year old daughter, who is kidnapped by a group of kidnappers. This action-masala film helmed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tiger Shroff has the right amount of thrill to keep you hooked and booked to your television sets.

2. Dabangg (Netflix): It has been a while since a Bollywood film had all the elements of a commercial pot-boiler. Action, drama, tragedy, comedy, romance, and a lovable cop Chulbul Pandey – these are the key takeaways from this family masala flick fronted by Salman Khan. Watch how Chulbul Pandey avenges the death of his mother whilst fighting a gang of notorious goons. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, this film promises to be an enjoyable weekend watch.

3. Koyla (Zee5) : If you are an action film lover, you must watch Koyla, the 1997 action film that ran riots in theatres, 25 years back. This revenge saga of Shankar, avenging the death of his parents, killed at the hands of Raja Saab, deserves a watch for its sheer scale and vision. This Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri fronted actioner, directed by Rakesh Roshan, can be watched on Zee5.

4. Bang Bang (Disney+Hotstar) : Among the first of its kind stylised actioners made in India, this Sidharth Anand film is worth spending time on. Harleen Sahani’s life takes a turn when she falls in love with a thief, Rajveer Nanda, who has a big mission on hands to bring back the Koh-i-noor diamond. This Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan led film can be enjoyed on Disnety+Hotstar.

5. Rocky Handsome (Sony Liv) – This highly underrated actioner helmed by Nishikant Kamat and starring John Abraham and Shruti Haasan is about a young man named Kabir, who goes on a vengeful spree to bring back his abducted 8 year old neighbour. This film boasts of the best stylised action in Bollywood.

Which action film do you plan on watching this weekend?

