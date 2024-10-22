Exclusive: Ajith Kumar is NOT retiring to pursue his passion for car racing; he will continue to do one film a year

Ajith Kumar has always been known for his dedication and versatility, both on and off the screen. Now that he is making a racing comeback after 15 years, the Valimai actor has decided to strike a perfect balance by committing to one film a year, reveals a source. A little birdie told us that Ajith Kumar's approach will allow him to devote time to his motorsports career while still delivering quality performances to his fans.

"With a strategic plan in place, Ajith will be careful in choosing his scripts by prioritizing quality over quantity. He plans to limit his film commitments to one major project per year to focus on his love for racing. So he is not retiring from acting anytime soon," sources confirm.

Ajith's dedication to both fields is definitely commendable as he aims to ensure that he delivers quality performances without compromising his personal interests and well-being. For the unversed, Ajith Kumar announced his own racing team a few weeks ago.

He will be participating as one of the drivers in 24h Dubai 2025 and the European 24H Series Championship in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class. This way, the Kollywood star will make sure to keep his presence felt in every way while fulfilling his passion. Ajith Kumar's journey is a testament to ambition and balance.

Talking about his upcoming movies, Ajith Kumar has two films set to release in 2025- Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.

Vidaa Muyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. It also has Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra.

On the other hand, Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

