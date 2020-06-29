EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar or Ayushmann Khurrana: Bhumi Pednekar picks her favourite co-star; watch fun video

In a fun interview of How Well Do You Know Your Sister, Bhumi reveals who her favourite AK is : Akshay Kumar or Ayushmann Khurrana. Watch the full video inside.

Bhumi Pednekar has undoubtedly had a fantastic 2019. She stunned with her performances in films like Sonchiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Pati, Patni Aur Woh last year and come 2020 and she was busy wrapping up her portions for yet another female centric drama Durgavati, bankrolled by and Bhushan Kumar. But earlier this year, we got Bhumi for a fun conversation with her sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar are poles apart when it comes to characteristics, but when it comes to their bond, they are still united with an invisible cord. From fighting to supporting each other through every thick and thin, they are perfect sibling goals. So when we had both the Pednekar sisters together with us, we decided to put them through an acid test. We checked who knows who better? Does Bhumi know Samiksha better or does Samiksha know Bhumi better? Find out in this FUN round of How Well Do You Know Your Sister!

During the course of the conversation, we asked Samiksha to name Bhumi's favourite co-star. Bhumi, too had to answer the same question. While Samiksha named Ayushmann Khurrana as Bhumi's favourite co-star, Bhumi took a safer route and wrote just AK, leaving us confused if she meant Ayushmann or . Soon enough, she did mention that since she has done three films with Ayushmann, it would only be write to call him her favourite. So now you know!

Watch the hilarious interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

