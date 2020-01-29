EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F on Pooja Bedi's marriage, parent's divorce, bond with her stepmom & Maneck Contractor

The newcomer shares how her parents made sure that their divorce never affected her and her brother. Alaya also discusses the bond she shares with her step mother, her step brother and her soon to be step dad Maneck Contractor.

Alaya F is the new starkid on the block. Her debut vehicle Jawaani Jaaneman releases this Friday and the actress is super excited to see the audience's reaction to it. Here, she talks about her relationship with her step mom, and her mother Pooja Bedi's current fiancee Maneck Contractor.

Alaya opened up on her parents' divorce and said it never made a difference to her life because her parents maintained a cordial relationship. "I was 5 years old and I don't really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it's okay."

Not just that, she further adds, "Now, my father has remarried and I have another brother Zan who I love dearly. People ask me, How do you get along with your stepmother? I liked her. I have never known otherwise." She also got candid about her mother Pooja Bedi's marriage and shared, "I have a very good relationship with him too. They are all wonderful, happy people so I have also been happy with them." Her film Jawaani Jaaneman also talks about the evolution of a relationship between a father and her daughter and is clearly one of the more progressive tales of today's times. It has Alaya playing a non-judgmental daughter who just wants to get in touch with her dad.

