EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 gets HOT in the Hindi belts - Producers aim BIG

Allu Arjun stormed the Hindi belts during the Christmas 2021 weekend with the Sukumar directed Pushpa: The Rise. The movie released as an underdog and went ahead to break all records at the box office for a debutant in the market, despite the rising covid cases. Over the last few months, director Sukumar has been working to fine tune his script for the sequel as the team wants to take things to the next level.

"The movie is now scheduled to go on floors by August with a prolonged schedule spanning for over 6 months. Multiple action scenes will be shot, and the ones designed so far are said to be among the costliest ever for Indian cinema. This would be followed by a long leg of post production, as the team is now looking to release in the 2nd half of 2023," revealed a source close to the development.

That's not all, unlike the first part, the Pushpa team is making big plans for the sequel as far as Hindi belts are concerned. "Mythri had partnered with Manish Shah for Part 1, but for the second part, they are looking to extensively establish themselves as a producer in the Hindi belts. They are also in talks with several studios and distributors for release of the film in Hindi. Record prices are up for acquiring the film, but there is a high possibility of Mythri taking the Bahubali and KGF route by getting a distributor on board commission basis," the source added.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is among the most awaited Indian films of the year. While the first part raked in Rs 125 crore plus in Hindi, the entire trade is pumped up by expecting over Rs 400 crore from the sequel. The music of the film has become a pop culture, and this will be one of the factors alongside the cliff hanger and the craze for Allu Arjun, which will result in an opening, which would take everyone by surprise. The jungle based drama is in the race to emerge the biggest opener of all time in the Hindi belts upon it's release next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

