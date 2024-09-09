EXCLUSIVE: Alpha actor Sharvari Wagh recalls she used to mimic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in childhood; 'People would say aap unke jaise dikhte ho'

The year 2024 has been a mark for actress Sharvari Wagh with notable performances in Munjya, Vedaa and Maharaj. Up next, she is all set to take on a spy role in Yash Raj Films Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. Now, the actress sat in for a exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and revealed that she used to mimic Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and people told her, "aap unke jaise dikhte ho". Wagh also talked about her epic fan girl moment with Guru actress.

On being asked about who the Munjya actress used to mimic in her childhood, Wagh said, "I always tried to mimic Aishwarya Rai Ma'am because I have light eyes, and growing up, people would say aap unke jaise dikhte ho (I resembled her). I enjoyed watching all her films; she is so beautiful and an incredible performer."

She added, "After watching her movies, I would come home, go to my mom’s cabinet where I kept all her dupattas, and wear them while dancing in front of the mirror. Aishwarya Rai Ma'am has always been a huge inspiration to me. I loved her films then and still do."

When asked if she had ever met Aishwarya Rai and shared her experience, she replied, 'Mujhe mauka mila unse milne ka, Hi hello karne ka but mujhme utne guts nahi they aise experience Share kane ka, I was like fan Girling and it was a big moment so I just said that I am big fan.” (I had the chance to meet her and say hi, but I didn’t have the courage to share my experience. I was fan-girling and it was a big moment for me, so I just told her that I am a big fan.)

On the work front, Wagh is currently busy shooting for Alpha. The actress recently wrapped up Kashmir's schedule with Alia and returned to Mumbai. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. Bobby Deol has been roped in to play the antagonist, and Anil Kapoor is reportedly also part of the film. The film is touted to be a spy action thriller. For more updates stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

