EXCLUSIVE: 'Ananya Panday asks us to read her scripts', reveals Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday, who had made her debut with Student of The Year 2, has grabbed a lot of attention with her line of work. She might be three movies old in the industry but the actress has certainly carved a niche for herself. And while Ananya is busy promoting her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey have revealed if they have any say in the process of finalising a script and who takes the final decision.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chunky said, “Whenever Ananya gets a script, I must confess that she asks us to read it. Not that we read it all the time. I have read just 1-2 of her scripts. Bhavana reads them and then I take narration from her because I am from the old school. I like narration so Bhavana narrates it to me in her own way. But ultimately Ananya decides what to do herself how much ever we tell her that this may be good, this may be bad, and we have to trust her choice because she is young and she is going to make a few mistakes, we all make mistakes”.

Furthermore, Chunky spoke about he has a difference of opinion when it comes to perception towards cinema. “I have just told her that just take on projects which you will enjoy and take on commercial work because I am very much from the commercial cinema. But Ananya is not like that. She thinks of acting and performances. I don’t know where she got that gene from. Certainly not from me because I don’t believe in that gene. So, we have a lot of conflict in our views of cinema,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking about Gehraiyaan, the Shakun Batra directorial will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The movie will be releasing on February 11.

