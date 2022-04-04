EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter break up after 3 years of being together

Over the last few years, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been quite vocal about their love for each other. Time and again, they have confirmed that their “relationship status” was no longer single and were even spotted together at multiple parties and holiday destinations. And now, Pinkvilla has news that might break the heart of some who considered Ananya and Ishaan to give them some couple goals.

According to our highly placed sources, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have called it quits after being together for 3 long years. “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” revealed a source close to the couple.

The source insists that the two might even do a film together if an offer comes their way and are handling the breakup with maturity. “It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” the source concluded.

Interestingly, just a month back, Ishaan and Ananya were spotted together being the comfortable self at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. The decision to part ways was taken very recently, and this is news which will surely take the industry by surprise.

