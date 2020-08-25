EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli to release on OTT on Gandhi Jayanti; 1 day shoot left

Yes, that is indeed the plan ahead for the Ananya-Ishaan starrer whose teaser was recently launched online. Shoot for about a day is still left; read details.

Recently, when there were murmurs of the theatres resuming business again, an exhibitor had exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli will be one of the first few films to be released, because it's almost ready. But now, with no clarity on the multiplexes front, the makers of the masala action thriller have decided to go the OTT way.

The teaser of the film was launched yesterday and it did give a sense of what the film is going to be about. Its a typical paisa vasool potboiler with the trademark Hindi film stamp on it. We hear that the producers have decided on a date for its digital release as well. A source tells us, "The banner has locked Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as the release date for Khaali Peeli. Zee Studios will stream it only on their home grown platform exclusively."

But the film, although almost ready, has a day of patchwork to be done. "The entire team has figured out a plan to finish it all up. They need to shoot for a day or two at the max to wrap it completely. Ananya and Ishaan will film those scenes in a controlled set up in the coming few days, mostly in the first week of September. The shoot will be concluded in Mumbai following all safety guidelines."

