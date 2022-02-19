EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday shares her take on relationships: Want to be with someone who allows me to change

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest film Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles has been the talk of the town ever since its release on the OTT medium on the 11th Of February. The film deals with the complexities and layers in human relationships, love, and betrayal. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Ananya what’s her take and approach to relationships in her life.

Ananya shared that she wants to be in a relationship that allows her to be herself, and at the same time, lets her change and discover who she is. “I think the most important thing for me in a relationship would be my ability to be myself. I need to be in a relationship that allows me to just be. I am growing up right now. I am only 23 and I am gonna change a lot. I have changed a lot since I had started and I am going to continue changing and I want to continue changing. So I want to be with someone who allows me to change and keep growing and discovering who I am as a person, “ the actress expressed.

Ananya further shared that it’s important for her to have a sense of friendship, which she has grown up seeing in the case of her parents, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey. “For me, it’s also important to have a sense of friendship and that’s something that I have seen with my parents. Even though they have their biggest fights, they still laugh after that, they still communicate with one another about everything. And I think, for me, those things are what I would want in a relationship,” said the Student of The Year 2 actress.

When asked if she has such a nurturing relationship in her life, Ananya replied, “You know, honestly, I feel like we always think of relationships as that one love, soulmate kind of relationship in life, but I have been blessed to have so many of those relationships in my life, even with my friends, and my family. I think I am surrounded by people who just support me and love me no matter what, which I think is very important.”

Watch Ananya Panday's interview with Pinkvilla below:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday opens up on overwhelming response for Gehraiyaan: My phone hasn’t stopped ringing