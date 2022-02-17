EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on working with Suhana & Shanaya: Hopefully they’ll make Jee Le Zaraa 2, can take us

Farhan Akhtar’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Ali Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most anticipated films. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday opened up about wanting to work in a similar film with her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. While Ananya had made her debut with Karan Johar backed Student of the Year 2, Suhana and Shanaya too are reportedly gearing up for their acting debut.

“I think I screamed the loudest when I saw Jee Le Zaraa’s poster, because I am dying to watch a film about three women, and their friendship and seeing these powerhouse performers. I am ready to watch this film, like I have been waiting to watch this kind of film, and I think so many people are. We (Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya) always joked actually before, that we hope they make a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and they take the three of us. So hopefully they will make a Jee Le Zaraa 2 and they can take us. That will be like our dream,” says Ananya.

The actress has received a lot of appreciation for her recent performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which also features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Ananya says she is overwhelmed with the response. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more than this. When I went into this film I was very nervous because you know Tia (her character in the movie) is going through a lot of experiences that I have probably not been through in my life, so I definitely wanted to do justice to the part, and all the nuances and complexities I wanted to do it right. I knew going into this film I just wanted to learn,” Ananya states.

