EXCLUSIVE: Aneez Bazmee, Abhishek Pathak and other ace directors want aspiring filmmakers to watch THESE films

The year 2022 has been a year full of entertainment. The audience got to watch entertaining films in theatres after a long time. Films like Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhediya featuring Varun Dhawan were some of the films that brought the charm and the audience back to theatres. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive interaction with a panel of filmmakers who managed to impress cinema lovers with their content. Directors like Anees Bazmee, Abhishek Pathak, Jasmeet K Reen, Raj Mehta, Anvita Dutt and Amar Kaushik were a part of this exclusive interaction and they spoke about a lot of things including box office numbers, franchises and more.

While speaking about their successful films, the ace directors were also asked to suggest one film to aspiring filmmakers who should watch it and why. All of them had amazing suggestions to give. Unlike everyone, Qala director Anvita Dutt asked the newbies to read more and watch less. Here's what everyone suggested:

Anvita Dutt said, "I would tell every aspiring filmmaker to read and watch less, so you imagine. Otherwise instinctively you are just mimicking and recreating without even realising."

Anees Bazmee, who is the master of comical films, said, "There are so many films that should be watched. But one film that is close to my heart that I have watched over 300 times, the film is Mughal-E-Azam. In every department, acting or direction, music and dialogue, it is made with perfection. Another film that I love is Mother India."

Jasmeet K Reen, who delivered a hit film titled Darlings starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, shared, "Gone with the Wind is such a great film. All films by Hrishikesh Mukherji and Vimal Roy, are all great."

Abhishek Pathak, who is enjoying the glorious success of Drishyam 2, added, "I am a big fan of Shekhar Kapur sir. I love his Bandit Queen. It actually pushed me too much to get into this craft of filmmaking. Even Masoom and Mr. India made it to how commercial films can also be made. I am a big Fincher fan. So these two filmmakers I think I really follow them too much. I like their style and the way they tell stories."

Amar Kaushik, who worked with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Bhediya, said, "There are films because of which I ended up becoming a filmmaker. But those filmmakers aren't making good movies today. I am mad for Rangeela. I see romance, emotions, fun and the beauty of Bombay in the film. Even Ab Tak Chhappan and Andaz Apna Apna are good. I can watch these films anytime."

Raj Mehta, who delivered JuggJug Jeeyo starring Varun, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, added, "I am a big fan of Anees Bazmee. I genuinely feel like comedy is one of the most difficult genres to tackle because there are very little crutches available that are available for some other genres. So his films and of course Ram Gopal Varma. I am a huge fan of all his films. In abroad, I am a huge Alejandro González Iñárritu fan. His ability to deal with parallel narratives and how they kind of come together certainly in all his films, I am a huge fan."

Watch the full interview here:

