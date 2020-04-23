EXCLUSIVE: Angrezi Medium's Radhika Madan says, 'When I decided to leave TV for films, people laughed at me'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Radhika Madan opened up on how people laughed at her when she said she wanted to be a heroine. Read.

Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan has managed to garner critical acclaim post Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Her role in Angrezi Medium has been received well as well. Radhika stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal in the movie. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Radhika opened up on one of the biggest reasons she said yes to Angrezi Medium was because she resonated with the dreams aspect of it.

Opening up on acting being her childhood dream, Radhika said, "I think I have always dreamt of becoming an Indian film industry heroine. I come from Delhi, I have no background in the industry. I don't know anybody who was in the industry. But I had this dream to be a star. But, how and when no idea. My mom would laugh at me as I would practice my autograph since 2nd grade and I just knew I had to become a heroine. I am a big dreamer and this is a common factor between Taarika (her character in Angrezi Medium) and me. I feel unless someone laughs at your dreams, you aren't dreaming big enough."

When asked if it ever happened to her that people laughed at her dreams, Radhika replied, "I had a unibrow, I was that Punjabi kid who is heavy, and I used to give an autograph and say that one day you will have to stand in line for this. They would laugh and mock me saying 'have you seen your face? You are not in Arts. thought I have gone mad. I knew that if people are laughing at me, then I am in the right direction. When I decided to leave TV for films, people laughed at me saying 'kuch nahi Hoga'. But, I won't stop dreaming or lower my ambitions for others."

The movie was released digitally amid coronavirus lockdown.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×