EXCLUSIVE: Ankur Bhatia bags negative role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar's film

'Aarya' fame Ankur Bhatia is all set to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. In a grey-shaded character in the ‘Aarya’ franchise, audiences loved his performance. This time, yet again, he will be seen in a completely different shade of negative. As per sources, Ankur Bhatia will play a very quirky character who will have a very unique look– something that his fans have never seen him try before.

With Ali Abbas Zafar helming the movie, there is sure to be loads of sleek action, which would be filled with guns and gangs. As the film is ready, the makers are planning to share the first looks of the characters very soon. It’s sure going to be fun to watch Shahid Kapoor Vs Ankur Bhatia in such a strikingly different action film.

The film is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the French film 'Nuit Blanche'. Touted to be a crime-thriller, the film reportedly has Shahid playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city. Also starring Sanjay Kapoor, the project went on floors in the UAE in November last year.

We can’t wait to watch the two hunks, Shahid Kapoor & Ankur Bhatia, at the battlefield!

Also Read: Sushmita Sen shares unseen BTS pic with THIS co-star from Aarya 2 sets, says she’s got 'his back'