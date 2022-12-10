EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s Kuttey trailer to be out on December 15
Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj and stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkana Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Details
Earlier this year, it was announced that Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan, is making his directorial debut with Kuttey. The announcement led to several discussions of how there’s a Kuttey in the making after Kamine and if its all interlinked. Soon after, the ensemble cast of the film was revealed and became the talk of the town as it got a few of the most diverse actors on board. Kuttey features Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra among others. The film is all set for a January 13, 2023 release and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film.
“Kuttey team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on December 15 with a grand launch in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded one, and will happen in the presence of the entire cast, including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma, apart from the director, Aasmaan, and father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is also on board the film as a writer and music composer,” revealed a source close to the development.
The trailer launch will commence the 28-day campaign of the film, leading to it’s release on January 13. The film is said to be a one of its kind heist comedy, and all the details about the same have been kept under wraps for now. “It’s a fascinating and intriguing world, and the makers are hoping to spike excitement with the first trailer of the film,” the source signed off.
Apart from Kuttey, other Arjun Kapoor films for 2023 include Mere Husband Ki Biwi directed by Mudassar Aziz. The actor is in talks for multiple other films, which will be announced in the months to come. Tabu on the other hand has The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, which is expected to go on floors next year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
