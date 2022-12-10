EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s Kuttey trailer to be out on December 15

Earlier this year, it was announced that Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan, is making his directorial debut with Kuttey. The announcement led to several discussions of how there’s a Kuttey in the making after Kamine and if its all interlinked. Soon after, the ensemble cast of the film was revealed and became the talk of the town as it got a few of the most diverse actors on board. Kuttey features Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra among others. The film is all set for a January 13, 2023 release and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film.

“Kuttey team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on December 15 with a grand launch in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded one, and will happen in the presence of the entire cast, including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma, apart from the director, Aasmaan, and father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is also on board the film as a writer and music composer,” revealed a source close to the development.