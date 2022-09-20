EXCLUSIVE: Ayan Mukerji on Brahmastra at Rs 75 and National Cinema Day: ‘Watch it at affordable rates’

The Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, has entered the Rs 200 crore club at the box office in India. The 11-day total of this modern mythology stands at Rs 208.20, with Hindi version contributing Rs 186.75 crore to the total biz. The film is expected to stay rock steady at the box office in the days to come and find a place in the Rs 250 crore box office club. The Indian exhibition sector celebrates National Cinema Day on September 23, wherein feature films will be screened at Rs 75 only. Brahamstra too is among the major attractions for the viewers, despite being in the third weekend.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ayan Mukerji shares, “There are a lot of people who have not been to cinema halls to see the film. They didn’t have the time or the kids had exams etc. I want to inform our viewers that we are in cinema halls for a long time. The festive season is going to begin now and this Friday, September 23, is National Cinema Day. Brahmastra is the biggest offering in the cinema halls at that too at reduced and more affordable ticket prices.”