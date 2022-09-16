Box Office Trends: Brahmastra shows a surprising jump on the second Friday; Headed for double-digit on Day 8

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra closed its opening week with an all-India nett total of Rs 167 crore. The film clocked Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday and now, the film is on the course of a surprise in a big way on the second Friday. According to early trends, the Hindi version of Brahmastra is showing a near 20 percent spike in the national chains and the trend is uniform across the board, a double-digit day is on cards for the film.

According to very early trends and limited sample analysis, Brahmastra is headed to collect in the range of Rs 10.00 to Rs 10.75 crore on the second Friday. With this, the film has laid the platform to explode over the second weekend and comfortably zoom into the Rs 200 crore club at the box office. The Hindi version is showing the best jump, whereas Telugu and other South dubbed versions are more or less flat as compared to Thursday. The Hindi version is looking to collect around Rs 9.25 crore to Rs 9.65 crore on Friday, and the hold in South version will determine the all-India total. The eight-day Hindi total will fall in the range of Rs 157.50 crore, with South Dubbed coming in the range of Rs 19.70 crore, taking all India’s total to Rs 177.25 crore.