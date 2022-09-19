Box Office: Brahmastra enters the Rs 200 crore club – Emerges 11th success for Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra is faring like that quintessential pre-pandemic multiplex film, which is showing huge gains on Saturday with a minimal jump on Sunday. The trend in the second weekend indicates that Brahmastra will continue to hold steady for the next few weeks and put up a big total at the box office. The film will be targeting a finish in the North of Rs 250 crore in India, and this will be a good result to start with for the Astra-Verse, laying the platform to just grow further from hereon. There are numerous speculative theories on the film’s budget, but the cost of pre-production has been split over the trilogy to reduce the burden of recovery on a particular project. On the overseas front, the 10 day total of Brahmastra stands around $12.30 million as per estimates and it is headed towards a $15 million plus finish.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra has recorded an excellent second weekend at the box office with the business growing from strength to strength. The Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs 41 crore in its second weekend across the country taking the 10-day total collection to Rs 207.90 crore. The Hind version has seen the best gains in the second weekend as the film clocked Rs 38.35 crore in Hindi, with the South Dubbed collecting approximately Rs 2.65 crore.

Brahmastra Box Office:

Hindi Nett: 186.50 crore

South Dubbed: Rs 21.15 crore

India Nett: Rs 207.90 crore

India Gross: Rs 245.32 crore

Overseas: $12.30 million (Rs 98 crore) - ESTIMATES

By the end of its run, Brahmastra, despite the astronomical costs, will recover over 50 percent of the investment from its theatrical run, and fetch over Rs 160 crore from satellite and digital, putting the producers in a good position. There is also an argument about the trade taking into account non-theatrical figures for allotting a film verdict, but one needs to realize that the dynamics have changed in the post-pandemic times. A film to be successful needs to strike the right balance between theatrical revenue and non-theatrical revenue.

While most films are in the black due to the mammoth back-end deals, the films will be a success only and only if the recovery is balanced between theatrical and non-theatrical. Loop-sided recovery from nontheatrical would mean a box office failure. A film like Brahmastra will fetch an overall global theatrical share of Rs 175 crore, as against a budget of Rs 375 crore to 400 crore (which includes finance cost of delays due to pandemic). Around 45 percent of the budget is recovered from theatrical and this is a good barometer to allot a hit verdict in the long run to Brahmastra or for that matter most of the films going forward with a budget exceeding Rs 100 crore. To note, 45 to 50 percent recovery from theatrical for the producers for the films not sold to distributors i.e. producers and distributors same or distribution on a commission basis. For outright sale, the verdict system continues to be the basis theatrical recovery.

At the end of the second weekend, the film is a success story and by the end of its run, it is sure to be a HIT film. If we look at the career graph of Ranbir Kapoor, it’s his 11th successful film and 7th clean hit. Through his 15 years run in Indian cinema, Ranbir has acted in 18 films. His career rides on a formidable success ratio of 61 percent and a hit ratio of 38 percent. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more number crunching analysis, as we bring an article on career analysis of Alia Bhatt soon!

Also Read| Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Ayan Mukerji film is a visual spectacle