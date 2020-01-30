EXCLUSIVE: Bad Boys for Life: Rohit Shetty REVEALS he wanted to remake Will Smith & Martin Lawrence's film

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty spoke candidly about his love for the Bad Boys franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and how he wanted to remake the movie in Bollywood, in 2011. Read the Sooryavanshi director's conversation below.

"Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you?" Hearing the song again after 17 years gives us that exciting feeling as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return for the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys for Life. As the Adil & Bilall directorial has already hit the US theatres and is making good numbers, there's already talks of a fourth installment in the works. In India, Rohit Shetty, who has also created his own cop universe with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, is proudly associated, with what he calls... one of his favourite movie franchises.

"Bad Boys is one of my favourite franchises especially the chemistry between Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. In 2011, I had met people at Sony and I wanted to remake that film. Then, I made my own world, my own cop world. Now, again we are back on the same platform! So, when the team approached me to be associated with India, I said, 'let's do it.' Not for any other reason but it's something I relate to," Rohit shared honestly with Pinkvilla in an EXCLUSIVE conversation.

When we quizzed the filmmaker if Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett would be a good fit in the Rohit Shetty cop universe, he revealed, "If it's a crossover, then. If it's not a crossover, then it will become difficult."

Furthermore, when asked about who the Bad Boys of Bollywood were, Rohit coyly dodged saying, "I don't want to name them. I know who they are... but, I don't know how the headline will go as. 'Rohit Shetty thinks these are the bad boys. Rohit Shetty ne inhe boora insaan kahaa.' So, I'm really scared nowadays, you need to be very particular."

Bad Boys for Life is slated to release in India on January 31, 2020.

